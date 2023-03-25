Rhea Kapoor begins shooting for Kareena Kapoor, Tabu & Kriti Sanon's 'The Crew'. See Bebo's reaction

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor, Tabu & Kriti Sanon's 'The Crew'

Rhea Kapoor began shooting for 'The Crew' starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. Billed as a comedy of errors and mishaps set in the struggling airline industry, the film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor. On mother Sunita Kapoor’s birthday, Rhea took to Instagram to share that she kick-started the shooting of the highly anticipated project.

Sharing the picture of the clapstick board, Rhea wrote "Is this real life!? Day 1. On @kapoor.sunita birthday with my Nani's blessings! Happy birthday mommy I couldn't be here without you! I love you!"... As soon as she shared the post, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "So ready my girl love youuuuuu my rheaaaaaaaa...."

Rhea's friends and family too are excited for the project. Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "All the best @rheakapoor You are going to kill it. So excited for this one @kareenakapoorkhan @tabutiful." Sunita Kapoor replied, "Love you my princess. Wishing you so so so much success and happiness.. all your hard work will be worth it." Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Ekta Kapoor extended their wishes for Rhea as well as Sunita.

Earlier, Rhea announced Diljit's entry to the project. She said the team is thrilled to have the Punjabi singer and actor on board. “We are thrilled to have Diljit join the cast considering his discerning eye for quality projects. This film has always had a special destiny, it's unlike any entertainer you have seen before. The cast and I are excited to provide audiences with an exciting and memorable cinema experience,” the producer said in a statement.

According to the official logline, the film follows three women who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, destiny leads them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies.

Rhea and Ektaa previously collaborated on the 2018 buddy comedy "Veere Di Wedding", which had also starred Kareena as one of the leads. 'The Crew' is co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions.

