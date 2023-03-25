Anushka Sharma's reaction to being called 'Mrs Kohli' on red carpet is cute. Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA/VIRAL BHAYANI Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Actress Anushka Sharma put her best fashion foot forward once again at the Indian Sports Honours event in Mumbai. The actress attended the award function in a beautiful black dress. As she arrived for the event, she was referred to as 'Mrs Kohli' by the paparazzi and kept screaming for her. Following this, Anushka laughed and said, “Relax! Why are you all shouting? Wait! Mere kaan (my ears) I have not recovered from the shouting from yesterday."

When the photographers said that they missed her at such events, she laughed and said 'mere kaan bajj rahe hai (my ears are ringing).".

Apart from her, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, among others were also present. Varun, Anushka and Kriti posed for a pic together.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's at sports event

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma made for a stylish couple as they arrived for the sports event held in Mumbai to celebrate the achievements of Indian players who have been making the country proud. Virat and Anushka, who are fondly called Virushka by fans, raised the glam quotient as the actress dazzled in a stunning off-shoulder violet gown with a slit on one side and Virat outshined in a black blazer, navy blue shirt and black formal pants.

Anushka looked breathtaking, and she simply accessorised her look with silver earrings and a few rings on her fingers. She teamed the body-hugging outfit with a pair of black stilettos and shared the pictures on her Instagram account.

Recently, Anushka and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli decided to merge their respective foundations - Anushka Sharma Foundation and Virat Kohli Foundation - to launch a joint non-profit initiative aimed at helping those in need. ALSO CHECK: Anushka Sharma owns THESE properties, cars & other expensive things

What's next for Anushka Sharma?

Anushka recently surprised everyone with her cameo in 'Qala'. Next, she will be seen in the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is directed by Prosit Roy and is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The sports drama will also premiere on Netflix.

The hugely-mounted Netflix film will showcase how Jhulan moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfill her only dream: to play cricket. Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli launch non-profit initiative; will 'continue to strive for social good'

Latest Entertainment News