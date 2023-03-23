Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli launch non-profit initiative; will 'continue to strive for social good'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli on Thursday announced their non-profit initiative SeVVA, which the couple said is aimed at helping those in need. The star couple decided to merge their respective foundations to launch this joint non-profit initiative. In a joint statement, they said the new initiative is not confined to any particular cause. "In the words of Kahlil Gibran ‘For in truth it is life that gives unto life- while you, who deem yourself a giver, are but a witness’.

With this sentiment in mind, we have decided to work together through SeVVA aiming to reach out to as many people as possible. SeVVA’s work won't be confined to a particular issue as it will continue to strive for social good by championing humanity which is the need of the hour today," Anushka-Virat, known as Virusha, said.

Prior to the merger, Sharma's foundation was called the Anushka Sharma Foundation, whereas Kohli 's foundation was called the Virat Kohli Foundation. The 34-year-old cricketer will continue to provide scholarships in sports and also sponsor athletes while Anushka will continue to be involved with animal welfare as she has over the years. Through SeVVA, the couple will be on the lookout to aid areas of concern that benefits society at large.

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in a fairytale wedding ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017. The couple kept their wedding extremely private, with only their close friends and family members in attendance. The couple embraced parenthood for the first time in January 2021. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on January 11.

What's next for Anushka Sharma?

Anushka recently surprised everyone with her cameo in 'Qala'. Next, she will be seen in the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is directed by Prosit Roy and is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The sports drama will also premiere on Netflix.

The hugely-mounted Netflix film will showcase how Jhulan moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfill her only dream: to play cricket. Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country.

