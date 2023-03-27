DYK Amrita Rao was first picked for Salman Khan's Wanted? Actress reveals who cost her role in film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMRITARAO, SALMANKHAN DYK Amrita Rao was first picked for Salman's Wanted?

Salman khan starrer Wanted featured Ayesha Takia as the female lead. The action-entertainer was helmed by Prrabhudeva and it went on to become a blockbuster. The 2009 film never fails to entertain, no matter if you watch it years later. While it's been many years since its release, here’s a never-before-known fact about the film.

Vivah actress Amrita Rao was originally considered for the role of the leading lady instead of Ayesha. However, not many know, that her manager was the reason she missed out on it. She didn't say no; her vindictive manager ignored it entirely, which is why things didn't work out.

In her book Couple of Things, Amrita shared the incident. She wrote, "One evening, back from the shoot in the lobby of my hotel Taj Banjara, I bumped into a production guy who worked closely with Mr. Boney Kapoor. 'Oh, hi Amrita! How are you doing? If only our dates hadn't clashed, you would be shooting for us with Salman Khan for Wanted,' he said. I looked at him blankly. 'When was I approached for Wanted?' I asked, confused." Then the person told her, "Oh of course you were, I had called your manager and he said your dates were impossible to match."

Amrita added, "My heart broke into pieces and I was completely shattered. 'I was never informed by him about such a huge offer, if only I knew, I'd have definitely worked out the dates for you,' I said, reeling from the shock! Instead of taking our separation in his stride, my ex-manager had decided to give me this vengeful parting gift!"

Meanwhile, Amrita Rao has appeared in several films such as Ishq Vishk, Main Hoon Na, Vivah, Deewaar, Singh Saab the Great and more. She was last seen in Thackeray.

Also read: Did Smriti Irani foresee Sushant Singh Rajput's fate? 'Please don't kill yourself' former actress urged him

Also read: Mahesh Babu announces new movie 'SSMB28' release date; to clash with Prabhas' Project K

Latest Entertainment News