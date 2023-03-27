Did Smriti Irani foresee Sushant Singh Rajput's fate? 'Please don't kill yourself' former actress urged him

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SMRITIIRANI,SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT Did Smriti Irani foresee Sushant Singh Rajput's fate?

The untimely passing of Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020 shocked the nation. The actor is often remembered for both his artistic accomplishments and—most importantly—the kind of person he was. Now, Union Minister Smriti Irani recalled Sushant Singh Rajput's death day in a recent interview with Neelesh Misra.

Talking about the late actor, Smriti Irani said "The day Sushant passed away, I was on VC. I remember I have seen these kids in the same studio work. I have seen them grow. I had even invited Sushant to IFFI's panel with Shekhar Kapur. I couldn't talk to him at that time. When the VC was on, I got this news and I got numb. I felt that "At least once he should have called." I had once told him, "Apne aap ko maar mat dena kabhi" and then I got scared for Amit (Amit Sadh, who starred alongside SSR in Kai Po Che). I called Amit as I knew he would do something and we had a conversation about Sushant."

She further spoke about Amit Sadh, "I called Amit to speak to him, I have known him since he was a guard in South extension. He was too young when his father passed away and he actually went missing for a few days. I was constantly calling him and he said, "Main jaa raha hu". I was in Delhi, but I used to call him and talk to him to divert his mind."

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. The actor was found hanging in his flat in Mumbai under mysterious circumstances. The actor's body was brought to Cooper Hospital for post mortem. The Mumbai police did the initial probe and declared it a suicide case; however, the government was forced to rope in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other agencies for investigation following a huge national outrage.

Also read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 5: List of contestants who entered the reality show with photos

Also read: Mahesh Babu announces new movie 'SSMB28' release date; to clash with Prabhas' Project K

Latest Entertainment News