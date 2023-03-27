Mahesh Babu announces new movie 'SSMB28' release date; to clash with Prabhas' Project K

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mahesh Babu announces new movie 'SSMB28' release date

South superstars Mahesh Babu and Prabhas are all set to clash at the box office next year. On Sunday, the reigning superstar Mahesh Babu announced the release date of his upcoming film 'SSMB28', leaving the fans excited. He revealed that the film will hit the theatres on January 13, 2024. Interestingly, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone starrer Project is also scheduled to release then, on 13 January 2024. Now, this is one BO clash that every fan would like to witness.

For 'SSMB28', Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas collaborated for the third time to complete hat-trick blockbusters after Athadu and Khaleja. This time, the span of the story, the making, technical standards, Mahesh Babu’s characterization, and everything about the movie is expected to be of the next level.

Mahesh Babu underwent a stylish makeover and he even gained a shapely physique for the movie. Meanwhile, the makers came up with an update on the film’s release date with this stunning picture featuring the superstar. The poster saw Mahesh Babu in a fashionable, slick, and ready-to-kill avatar with a stylish hairdo and a light beard. Sporting shades, he is seen smoking a cigarette and walking elegantly on the road, wherein the goons bow down to him.

The most-awaited movie #SSMB28 will grace the cinemas for Sankranthi on January 13, 2023. S Radhakrishna (China Babu) is producing the film on a massive scale with a huge budget under the production house Haarika & Hassine Creations. This epic action entertainer laced with family elements also stars actress Pooja Hegde playing the lead actress opposite Mahesh Babu.

Trivikram penned a first-of-its-kind subject to present Mahesh Babu in a never seen before character. The team also comprises art director AS Prakash, national-award-winning music director S Thaman and cinematographer PS Vinod.

