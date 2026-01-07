Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun set to marry Saaniya Chandok, date confirmed: Report Arjun Tendulkar is the son of legendary former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. He is set to marry Saaniya Chandok, bringing an end to the speculations over their marriage.

New Delhi:

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun is all set to tie the knot with Saaniya Chandok, media reports confirmed. The two had confirmed their relationship last year in August and had got engaged in a private ceremony.

As per media reports, Arjun and Saaniya have locked in their marriage date and are set to tie the knot in March this year. There have been a lot of speculations about their marriage.

Arjun is the son of legendary former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. He is a bowling all-rounder and plays for Goa in the domestic circuit.

More to follow...