Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Priyanka Chopra's revelation about Bollywood, calls PeeCee 'real life star'

Priyanka Chopra revealed the reason why she bid adieu to Bollywood. In a recent interview, PeeCee revealed that the film industry had cornered her and that she was not getting good offers. After her revelation, her fashion co-star Kangana Ranaut reacted to the news and supported her. Now, 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to Priyanka Chopra's statement about why she chose to pursue a profession in the West.

The filmmaker took to his Twitter account and wrote, "When big bullies bully, some kneel down, some surrender, some give up and leave, some take drugs, few have lost life too. Against this ‘impossible to defeat’ gang of bullies, very very few quit and make their own universe of success. Those are the real life stars."

Earlier in the day, Kangana Ranaut alleged that Karan Johar had banned Priyanka from Bollywood. She tweeted, "This is what ⁦@priyankachopra⁩ has to say about bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry" a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her."

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story

She added, "Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India."

Kangana further went to call out Kjo and wrote, "This obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic person should be held accountable for ruining the culture and environment of film industry which was never hostile to outsiders in the days of AB or SRK.His gang and mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing outsiders."

