Priyanka Chopra reveals she froze her eggs in 30s: 'I felt such freedom'

Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing up for the release of her next project, Citadel by the Russo Brothers. The actress is also a mother to a daughter now. She welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Malti Marie Chopra, with husband Nick Jonas in 2022 via surrogacy. Now, Chopra recently disclosed in a podcast that she had frozen her eggs in her 30s on the advice of her mother.

Speaking to Dax Shepherd, the actress said, "I felt such freedom, I did it in my early thirties and I could continue on an ambitious warpath, I wanted to achieve, and I wanted to get to a certain place in my career. Also, I had not met the person I wanted to have children with. So, with that anxiety-inducing, and with my mom who is an ob-gyn (obstetrician-gynaecologist) going, ’36…just do it."

PeeCee added, "My mom had said this to me, and I did do it for myself as well. I tell all my younger friends that the biological clock is for real. It gets so much harder to get pregnant after 35 and to carry to term and all of that. Especially with women that have been working all our lives. But science is at such an amazing place right now where if you can afford it, I tell people you save money for a car, do it for this Christmas, this is the best gift you will give yourself because you are taking the power of your biological clock. You can work for till however long, your eggs will be of the same age as when you froze them."

Meanwhile, the actress will be seen headlining The Russo Brothers' show 'Citadel', which will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on April 28 with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

