Image Source : YOUTUBE War Trailer Out: Its Hrithik Roshan vs Tiger Shroff this 2nd October, whose side are you on?

War Trailer Out: Bollywood’s two most handsome hunks Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are here with their best action ever. The makers of the film have released the trailer of the upcoming action-film War and how. From the very beginning of the video, the trailer promised high-octane action sequences and high-paced thrill in the movie. While Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff add the masala to the film, Vaani Kapoor has brought along much-needed glamour and style that will leave the fans in awe. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh also revealed that the film will hit the theaters on Gandhi Jayanti this year i.. 2nd October.

In the two minutes twenty-five seconds video, Hrithik Roshan plays the character of a man named Kabir who has turned rogue and has ditched his own team. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff plays the man called Khalid who learned everything from Kabir and the team has now asked him to catch Kabir and kill him. The trailer gives an insight into how Tiger Shroff will try to catch Hrithik Roshan (his guru) along with showcasing all the skills that Kabir has taught him.

Watch Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War Trailer here-

There is no denying that action suits the best to both Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The way these two actors are seen jumping off the buildings and shooting while doing stunts with the cars will definitely leave the audience mesmerized. On the other hand, Vaani kapoor is seen adding glamour to the film perfectly. However, not much is told about her character in the trailer and she hardly has any screen space or dialogues in the video clip.

Vaani Kapoor in a still from War trailer

Talking about the film, director Siddharth Anand had earlier told PTI, "We want to stand apart and redefine how action films are made in Bollywood. We are shooting in Spain, Georgia, Italy, Portugal and Sweden and of course India. Some of the biggest action sequences will be shot in these countries''. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have shot a dangerous bike chase sequence on Portugal's highest mountain peak Serra da Estrela for War. For one big action chase sequence, they had to drive superbikes at high speed on top of the highest mountain range in Portugal called Serra da Estrela. "It's a visually stunning sequence at par with all big action films of Hollywood. Hrithik and Tiger took all necessary training to ride these super-fast bikes and they pulled off the sequence with elan," director Siddharth Anand said in a statement.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in War Trailer

