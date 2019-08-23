Image Source : TWITTER Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone to share screen in Ramayana? Director Nitesh Tiwari spill beans

Ever since the announcement of the magnum opus Ramayana by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari along with Ravi Udyawar, there is excitement amongst the fans about the cast. The film will supposedly be made on a huge budget 500 crores and will also release in the 3D version. But apart from this, there’s another speculation which says that Bollywood’s handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan and leggy beauty Deepika Padukone might play the titular role of Lord Rama and Sita.

The fans were quite excited about the same and now the director has finally spilled the beans about his plan to cast the two. In an interview to KoiMoi, Nitesh said, “I have not yet started thinking about the cast yet. First, we are trying to get it right on papers, with our executions, and with our thought process and everything. We are still trying to get there…baki baatein we’ll start with later.”

Nitesh Tiwari

Luckily, he did not accepted or denied the fact about the actor’s participation in the film, which still leaves a ray of hope to see them together for the fans. The project has been under works from the past three years. A statement previously said, “Ramayana will be made with actors from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati and Punjabi film industries as the makers are targeting a pan-India as well as global audience.”

Talking about the two actors, Hrithik is these days soaring on the success of his last release Super 30 and will next be seen with Tiger Shroff in the film War. While for Deepika, her next onscreen presence will be made in the film 83 in which she will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev aka Ranveer Singh’s onscreen wife. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Chhapaak, in which she will ace the role of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

