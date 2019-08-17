Hrithik Roshan gives hilarious response on being named Most Handsome Man in the world

Actor Hrithik Roshan who is enjoying the success of his last film Super 30 with Mrunal Thakur has now got yet another reason to rejoice. The Greek God of Bollywood has been named as ‘Most Handsome Man in the World’ by a US-based agency. Not only this, he has even defeated popular stars like Chris Evans, David Beckham, and Robert Pattinson. But when the actor was asked about his feeling, he had a hilarious reaction to the same.

This isn’t the first time that Hrithik has won this title. As per a report in Hindustan Times, a closed source said, “The actor recently topped the ‘Top 5 Most Handsome Men in the World in August 2019’. He is also riding high on the success of his recent release Super 30; though he pulled-off a complete deglam look of a teacher.”

When the actor was asked the way how he maintains his good looks he said, “Well, it’s broccoli. Just kidding! I’m thankful for this title although on the face of it, it’s not really an achievement. According to me, if there’s anything one should aspire for and value the most in this world, it’s their character. A good character will always make you look more attractive.”

On the professional front, Hrithik will next be seen in the film War along with Tiger Shroff. The star is quite excited to work with Student Of The Year 2 actor and revealed in an interview with GQ, Hrithik will next be seen in the action film War alongside Tiger Shroff. Hrithik is quite excited to do an action film with Tiger as he said that only the Student Of The Year 2 actor has the power to stand in front of him. In an interview with GQ, he said, "After doing movies like Kaabil and Super 30, I needed a force that would drive me to be my best. I was getting too complacent, and I felt only Tiger had the power to stand in front of me and make me look like a piece of sh*t. I don't think anyone else would've ignited me the way he has."

Have a look at the teaser here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page