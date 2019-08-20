This is how Hrithik Roshan helped Sameera Reddy overcome stammering

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy has revealed that she had a stammering problem, and it was actor Hrithik Roshan who helped her overcome it. On a chat show, Sameera spoke of her struggles with stammering, adding that Hrithik, who had also faced speech disorder in his life, had helped her deal with the issue.

"Due to my stammering problem, I would hesitate to speak in front of others, and (would hesitate) going for auditions thinking that people would judge me. Hrithik, being the sweet and caring person he is, noticed this, and gave me a book that changed my life. It helped me overcome my fear. Gradually, I started noticing changes in my speech. I also went to a speech therapist and started working on my speech. I cannot thank Hrithik enough for that book and I still have it with me," Sameera said.

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy, who was seen in films like Race and Naksha, had welcomed her second child who is a baby girl a few weeks ago. The actress and her husband Akshai Varde have also named their baby girl and the actress shared an adorable picture to announce her name to the world. The actress took to her Instagram to share a picture with her son Hans as they both hold a board written Nyra on it. She captioned the picture saying, "Welcoming our little lady to the Varde family, baby girl 'Nyra'.

Sameera Reddy had been very vocal about her pregnancy journey on social media and kept her fans updated about everything she was going through. She even shared her gorgeous pictures flaunting her baby bump underwater and left the fans in awe of her. After the arrival of her baby girl, Sameera also shared pictures of her son Hans with the newborn baby and he looked mesmerized with the little angel. She wrote, “Love at first sight... he is so fascinated with her! it’s too sweet...Sunday mornings!” Check out-

Also read:

Sameera Reddy shares the first picture of her baby girl with an emotional note

Race actress Sameera Reddy flaunts baby bump in underwater photoshoot

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page