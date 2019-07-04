Race actress Sameera Reddy flaunts baby bump in underwater photoshoot

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy has never been shied from flaunting her baby bump in public. She has set standards for women on how they can flaunt their body during pregnancy. The Race actress expecting her second child soon and she recently surprised her fans on Thursday when she posted pictures from her latest underwater maternity shoot.

In the photographs, she can be seen flaunting her baby bump in bikinis -- one hot pink and one neon green -- all underwater at a hotel's swimming pool here. Sharing the pictures on Instagram she wrote, "Reflecting! I'm proud to say these pictures are #nofilter #notouchup #nophotoshop."

She posted another picture and captioned it as, "To completely let go and be fearless is liberating." Along with the images, the "Tezz" actress opened about her last leg of pregnancy.

She wrote, "I wanted to celebrate the beauty of the bump in my ninth month. At a time when we feel the most vulnerable, tired, scared, excited and at our biggest and most beautiful, I look forward to sharing it with you guys and I know the positivity will resonate because we all are at different phases of our lives with unique sizes and we need to love and accept ourselves at every level. Imperfectly perfect."

Sameera got married to businessman Akshai Varde in the year 2014. She delivered her first baby boy in 2015. She sometime back opened about her first pregnancy experience and said that she was torn between the reality and the pressure to portray an "unreal life" as a celebrity.

In an interview with IANS, she said, "I got pregnant in just a couple of months after my marriage. The game plan was to have the pregnancy and bounce back and to get in the limelight again. But I have never experienced anything like that... It was just the opposite.

"It was the worst case scenario of what I could've imagined in terms of my body and the way I fell apart as a person because the pregnancy was very tough for me."

