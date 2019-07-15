Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sameera Reddy shares the first picture of her baby girl with an emotional note

Race actress Sameera Reddy has been blessed with a baby girl recently on July 12th. The Bollywood actress took to her Instagram account to share the first picture of her daughter. She shares an emotional note as she welcomes her daughter in her arms. Sameera wrote, "his little girl gave me the strength of wild horses. She wanted me to find myself again. She knew I was lost and she showed me the way. I found a voice in celebrating motherhood, wanting change on body perception and the best part was reaching out to people to just feel good about themselves. I’m so happy that people felt so connected and supported me to get here! We prayed for a #babygirl and we are #blessed ! #baby #pink #itsagirl #motherhood #mom #sleeplessnights #herewegoagain"

Sameera Reddy also shared another picture of her daughter as soon as she was born. She wrote "Our little angel came this morning My Baby girl ! Thank you for all the love and blessings #blessed"

Though the face of the baby girl was not revealed in the first announcement picture, the second picture portrays the baby girl in Sameera's arms. This is the second baby of Sameera Reddy. She is already a mother of a four-year-old baby boy.

Sameera Reddy has been quite open about her pregnancy. Often we see her sharing posts on her Instagram account, flaunting her baby bump. She has been gracing her pregnancy days with ease and comfort which are quite evident from her social media updates.

She was seen swimming while she was heavily pregnant and spending a lot of time by the beachside. Her underwater photoshoot has set the internet on the blaze. Her pictures are getting instant hits and likes as they are beautifully portrayed.

Sameera Reddy blessed with a baby girl, Bollywood celebrities congratulate her with sweet posts

Inside pictures, videos from Race actress Sameera Reddy's baby shower, check out

Mommy-to-be Sameera Reddy goes swimming in a blue monokini, flaunts baby bump

Click here for Bollywood Updates| Entertainment News| Latest Gossips