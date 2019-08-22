Pehlwaan Trailer: Kichcha Sudeepa and Suniel Shetty’s jodi as wrestler and coach will leave you stunned

Ever since the announcement of the Kannada film Pehlwaan, the fans have been eagerly waiting to see the glimpse of superstar Kichcha Sudeepa and Suniel Shetty on screen. Well, now the makers have finally put all the wait to rest by releasing the trailer of the film that has taken the social media by storm. Kichcha is seen in the avatar of a wrestler while Suniel plays the role of his coach. The film which is directed by S Krishna is all set to hit the screens on September 12 this year.

The beginning of the trailer shows a pro-boxing arena with a voice-over which says, “One who fights to prove his strength is a rowdy; one who fights for a strong cause is a warrior.” Sudeep enters as a strong wrestler but soon his life takes a troll but there’s one person who keeps him strong is Suniel Shetty. The duo looks strong together while engaging in the practice sessions.

Have a look at the trailer here:

Pehlwaan happens to be Suniel Shetty’s Kannada debut. Talking about the same he told Times Now, "I am super excited about this one as it is my first Kannada film. I am also excited about the way the makers have presented my character Sarkar in the film, an elderly figure to Kichcha Sudeep. Love the grandeur of the song and also the choreography by Ganesh Acharya. It felt so good to dance after a long time."

Talking more about the film, it will release in four other languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Apart from Suniel and Kichcha, the film will also star Aakanksha Singh, Sushant Singh, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Avinash among others and is expected to break a record in the Kannada film industry.

