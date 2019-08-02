Latest Bollywood News August 2: Taapsee Pannu in Rupa Singh biopic, Sona Mohapatra slams Anu Malik on twitter

Taapsee Pannu in Rupa Singh biopic, Sona Mohapatra slams Anu Malik on twitter

Latest Bollywood News August 2: Actress Taapsee Pannu will reportedly be seen in the biopic of India's first female horse jockey Rupa Singh. On the other hand, singer Sona Mohapatra lashed out on singer Anu Malik on his remakr saying he was out of work after his name in the #MeToo movement without any rhyme or reason. Also Khatron ke Khailadi 10 contestant have flown away to Bulgaria to start shooting for Rohit Shetty’s reality show. Check out all the latest updates from Bollywood here.

Sona Mohapatra slams Anu Malik as he gears up for TV comeback after being accused in #MeToo. Read tweets

Recently, in an interview, Anu Malik addressed the charges and said that he was sad that suddenly he had no work in the industry for "no rhyme or reason". Looks like this statement didn’t go down well with singer Sona Mohapatra who slammed the singer through her tweets. Sona wrote, “Anu Malik, these were the reasons, rhyme you go figure.” She also shared quotes from Shweta Pandit and others who accused the singer of sexual harassment last year. She wrote, “One more ‘reason’ & the number of them is quite large Mr. Anu Malik. Do take note, producers of @superstarsinge @SonyLIV, your show hosting him is supposed to be aimed at kids between 2 & 15 yrs?”

Check Sona Mohapatra's tweets here.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karan Patel, Adaa Khan and other contestants reach Bulgaria for Rohit Shetty’s show (PICS)

TV actors and celebrities flew away to Bulgaria last night for a month and a half long shoot of Khatron Ke Khailadi season 10 which will be hosted by ace Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The celebrities shared many pictures and videos in which they were seen enjoying each other’s company on the airport and discussing about the upcoming stunts after reaching Bulgaria. Celebrities Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan, Dharmesh and Balraj Sayal took to their Instagram to share with their fans that they are off for Khatron Ke Khiladi and even asked for blessings and love. Check out their pictures and videos here-

Kajal Aggarwal’s die-hard fan pays Rs 60 lakh to meet her, gets cheated instead

stumbled upon a website which claimed to make the fans meet the stars. Excited about the same, he showed interest that he wants to meet Singham actress Kajal Aggarwal and was asked to make a payment of Rs 50,000 as the first step. Next he was asked to provide his personal details. Well, the fan belonged to a well-off family which is why he didn’t even blink before paying the first amount. In the next few months, the fraudsters asked him to pay more money but never gave any details about when he will be able to meet the actress. Soon after the man realized that he has been cheated.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page