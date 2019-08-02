Sona Mohapatra slams Anu Malik as he gears up for TV comeback after being accused in #MeToo. Read tweets

Sona Mohapatra slams Anu Malik as he gears up for TV comeback after being accused in #MeToo

Anu Malik faced a lot of heat by netizens when his name came forward in the #MeToo Movement last year while he was judging reality show India Idol 10. He was accused of harassment by a number of women after singer Shweta Pandit came forward with her abuse story. She shared that 7 years ago Bollywood music composer Anu Malik allegedly asked her for a kiss in exchange for work when she was just 15 years old. At that time, Anu Malik was asked to step down from Indian Idol as the judge but now he is gearing up for his comeback on the small screen again.

Recently, in an interview, Anu Mlaik addressed the charges and said that he was sad that suddenly he had no work in the industry for "no rhyme or reason". Looks like this statement didn’t go down well with singer Sona Mohapatra who slammed the singer through her tweets. Sona wrote, “Anu Malik, these were the reasons, rhyme you go figure.” She also shared quotes from Shweta Pandit and others who accused the singer of sexual harassment last year. She wrote, “One more ‘reason’ & the number of them is quite large Mr. Anu Malik. Do take note, producers of @superstarsinge @SonyLIV, your show hosting him is supposed to be aimed at kids between 2 & 15 yrs?”

Anu Malik, these were the reasons, rhyme you go figure.

“Anu Malik’s predatory behaviour was commonplace during Indian Idol shoots”https://t.co/Z9NtfPxFNO

“Anu Malik lifted my skirt and dropped his pants, claims survivor” https://t.co/STZb9cYY4M @IndiaMeToo https://t.co/0Qdk9mjQvh — SONA (@sonamohapatra) July 31, 2019

One more ‘reason’ & the number of them is quite large Mr. Anu Malik. Do take note, producers of @superstarsinge @SonyLIV , your show hosting him is supposed to be aimed at kids between 2 & 15 yrs?

“Singer Shweta Pandit calls Anu Malik a paedophile” https://t.co/Aagwg4JBBK — SONA (@sonamohapatra) July 31, 2019

Last year as well, Sona Mohapatra was active on twitter when singers like Anu Malik and Kailash Kher got accused of sexual harassment during the #MeToo Movement. She tweeted then, “To all the young girls and women who are coming out with their experiences with this creep, journalists, ‘fans’ and even kids from college, know that you are not alone. This guy, #KailashKher is a serial predator and has been for years as are many others like Anu Malik in the industry. I cannot be tweeting about everyone cus I work 18 hour work days & have a life to live & breathe in.”

Anu Malik made his appearance on TV recently when he arrived as a guest on singing reality show Superstar Singer. It is also said that the singer-composer might also make his comeback as judge on SONY TV’s Indian Idol 11.

