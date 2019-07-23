Image Source : TWITTER Anu Malik to return to TV with Superstar Singer after #MeToo Movement: Reports

Bollywood singer and composer Anu Malik was accused by several women of sexual harassment during the #MeToo Movement in India last year. During that time, Anu Malik was seen as a judge in Sony TV's Indian Idol 10. Following all the sexual harassment allegations against the singer, the channel then issued an official statement, stating that Anu Malik is "no longer a part of the Indian Idol jury panel." The statement read, "Anu Mallik is no longer a part of the Indian Idol jury panel. The show will continue its planned schedule and we will invite some of the biggest names in Indian music as guests to join Vishal and Neha to judge the extraordinary talent of Indian Idol season 10". However, recent reports suggest that Anu Malik will be returning to the small screen with a singing reality show but not Indian Idol.

Anu Malik will reportedly appear on a reality show named Superstar Singer alongside lyricist Sameer for one episode. Talking about it, a source was quoted as saying to a daily, "He will make an appearance along with lyricist Sameer in an episode dedicated to the songs composed and written by them."

Earlier buzz had it that Anu Malik would be returning as a judge in Indian Idol 11 but, there has been no confirmation about the same yet.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Alok Nath also returned to the big screens with Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De after Tara writer accused him of rape. And, now it looks like Anu Malik is all set to make his TV comeback after Me Too allegations against him.

In October 2018, Anu had been accused by singers Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit, who called him a "paedophile" and a "sexual predator". He had denied the allegations that he sexually harassed Shweta. "The allegations made against my client are emphatically denied as completely false and baseless. My client respects the #MeToo movement, but to use this movement to start a character assassination mission is obnoxious," his lawyer Zulfiquar Memon had told IANS.

