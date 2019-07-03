Bollywood celebrities congratulates Team India for win over Bangladesh

Image Source : INSTAGRAM B-Town celebs congratulate India on glorious win over Bangladesh

When it comes to India playing in WorldCup, each and every citizen unites and cheers for Team India. Many Bollywood celebrities are also cricket hub and despite having a busy schedule they make sure to tune into the match and stay updated.

Last night India sealed their semifinal spot with a 28-run win over Bangladesh in Match 40 of ICC World Cup 2019. Rohit Sharma scored another century and terrific bowling by Pandya and Bumrah made it all possible.

Bollywood celebrities Anupam Kher and Preity Zinta cheered India for its victory over Bangladesh at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

India on Tuesday beat Bangladesh by 28 runs at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, booking a place in the tournament semi-finals.

"Congratulations Team India for making it into the semifinals. What a fantastic game by the entire team," tweeted Zinta, while Kher wrote, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

Bharat Mata Ki Jai. भारत माता की जय।🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/c22TXuN9Vj — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 2, 2019

Raveena Tandon too cheered for the team with a "Jai Hind".

Filmmaker Anil Sharma said: "Jasprit Bumrah's magic won the day... Congrats. India is in the semifinals...on the road to victory... World Cup 2019 is not far away from us."

Tension kam hui na #bumra did magic again .. 7 wicket of #BAN.. I told u people earlier only that we are are in semifinal’s now .. #WorldCup19 — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) July 2, 2019

Actress Nimrat Kaur was also excited: "Indiyeaaaahhhhh!!! Massive congratulations Team India and here's to semis! What a finisher."

Singer Guru Randhawa was in a celebratory mood. "We won it. Onto the semis now. #teamIndia," he tweeted.