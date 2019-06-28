Article 15 Twitter Reactions: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film wins fans’ hearts, they call it outstanding

Anubhav Sinha's socio-political drama Article 15 has finally hit the screens after a pool of controversies. In the film, an IPS officer Ayan Ranjan which is played by Ayushmann Khurrana, is transferred and has taken charge over Lalgaon, Uttar Pradesh as the upper police superintendent to solve the mystery of crime being committed against 3 women from a lower caste. The film touches upon the sensitive topic of casteism and discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, caste, and sex. The film is loosely based on 2014 Badaun gang-rape and murder. The case was not less than a rollercoaster rides, had many twists and turns and so does the release of this film. However, the critics have loved the story as well as the brilliant performances by the actors. And it looks like netizens share the same opinion to the fullest.
Also, read Article 15 Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is a hard-hitting, eye opener
HERE IS WHAT TWITTER HAS TO SAY ABOUT ARTICLE 15-
#Article15— SOHAIL KHAN (@ItsSohailKhan) June 28, 2019
One word review : IMPRESSIVE
Every Indian much watch this movie!! @ayushmannk is back with bang and with this type of sensitive subject. What a performance by him. Superb direction by @anubhavsinha. Top notch screenplay!! ⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/gzzoxcc0kb
#Article15 reviews giving me all the chills— L! (@Latayush) June 27, 2019
One word review: Smash Hit— ATIF ANSARI (@Ansari_Atif123) June 28, 2019
Rating: 3.5 * / 5*
A MUST WATCH FILM.
Congratulations to @ayushmannk & @anubhavsinha you both are going to get a another 100cr club movie.. #Article15 #Article15Review pic.twitter.com/u1vPLkCQKu
Article 15 Movie Review Rating: 4/5 Stars (Four stars) https://t.co/bZ2T6odYmg pic.twitter.com/pCFfvPjdiD— Clipper28 (@abhayabharthi) June 28, 2019
Movie: Article 15— Debarshi Parasar (@DebarshiParasa4) June 27, 2019
One word review: terrific
Rating:⭐⭐⭐⭐
A MUST WATCH FILM.
Congratulations Ayshman khurana.. you are going to get a another blockbuster 100cr club movie.. congratulations to the whole team in advance.
WAIT FOR THE DETAIL REVIEW.#Article15
Article 15 Movie Review Rating: 4/5 Stars (Four stars) https://t.co/V2JycfmBpE pic.twitter.com/0DQdoG1kSt— Horilal Jayswal (@horilal_jayswal) June 28, 2019
#Article15 raises up a very pertinent issue that needs to be talked about more so than ever now. It is a must watch, so book your tickets now for this power-packed film! #AyushmannKhurrana https://t.co/v8g1lHSj2s— Social Ketchup (@social_ketchup) June 28, 2019
Actor Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Isha Talwar and Nasar are also in the key roles in the film. The film is presented under the banner of Zee Studios and Benaras Media Work. Article 15 was already selected for screening in the 10th edition of the London Indian Film Festival.