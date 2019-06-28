Article 15 Twitter Reactions: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film wins fans’ hearts, they call it outstanding

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Twitter reactions on Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15

Anubhav Sinha's socio-political drama Article 15 has finally hit the screens after a pool of controversies. In the film, an IPS officer Ayan Ranjan which is played by Ayushmann Khurrana, is transferred and has taken charge over Lalgaon, Uttar Pradesh as the upper police superintendent to solve the mystery of crime being committed against 3 women from a lower caste. The film touches upon the sensitive topic of casteism and discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, caste, and sex. The film is loosely based on 2014 Badaun gang-rape and murder. The case was not less than a rollercoaster rides, had many twists and turns and so does the release of this film. However, the critics have loved the story as well as the brilliant performances by the actors. And it looks like netizens share the same opinion to the fullest.

HERE IS WHAT TWITTER HAS TO SAY ABOUT ARTICLE 15-

#Article15



One word review : IMPRESSIVE



Every Indian much watch this movie!! @ayushmannk is back with bang and with this type of sensitive subject. What a performance by him. Superb direction by @anubhavsinha. Top notch screenplay!! ⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/gzzoxcc0kb — SOHAIL KHAN (@ItsSohailKhan) June 28, 2019

#Article15 reviews giving me all the chills — L! (@Latayush) June 27, 2019

One word review: Smash Hit



Rating: 3.5 * / 5*



A MUST WATCH FILM.

Congratulations to @ayushmannk & @anubhavsinha you both are going to get a another 100cr club movie.. #Article15 #Article15Review pic.twitter.com/u1vPLkCQKu — ATIF ANSARI (@Ansari_Atif123) June 28, 2019

Movie: Article 15

One word review: terrific

Rating:⭐⭐⭐⭐

A MUST WATCH FILM.

Congratulations Ayshman khurana.. you are going to get a another blockbuster 100cr club movie.. congratulations to the whole team in advance.

WAIT FOR THE DETAIL REVIEW.#Article15 — Debarshi Parasar (@DebarshiParasa4) June 27, 2019

#Article15 raises up a very pertinent issue that needs to be talked about more so than ever now. It is a must watch, so book your tickets now for this power-packed film! #AyushmannKhurrana https://t.co/v8g1lHSj2s — Social Ketchup (@social_ketchup) June 28, 2019

Actor Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Isha Talwar and Nasar are also in the key roles in the film. The film is presented under the banner of Zee Studios and Benaras Media Work. Article 15 was already selected for screening in the 10th edition of the London Indian Film Festival.