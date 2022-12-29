Thursday, December 29, 2022
     
West Bengal panchayat elections: TMC to launch outreach programme ahead of rural polls

West Bengal rural polls: The outreach programme will be launched at a TMC party workers' convention at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata on Monday, he said, adding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will address the gathering.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Kolkata Updated on: December 29, 2022 8:40 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). West Bengal rural polls: TMC to launch outreach programme ahead of upcoming panchayat elections.

West Bengal rural polls: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided to launch an outreach programme on January 2 ahead of the upcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal. Under the outreach programme, around 3.5 lakh TMC workers will make people aware of the state's welfare schemes, he said.

The outreach programme will be launched at a TMC party workers' convention at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata on Monday, he said, adding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will address the gathering.

Lawmakers and hundreds of party workers, including office-bearers of state, district and block committees, and representatives of women and youth wings of the party, will participate in the convention.

Important announcements are expected to be made, and a comprehensive programme to reach out to crores of people in over 3,000 gram panchayats will be launched, he said.

Ahead of the 2021 assembly elections in the state, the TMC had launched similar outreach programmes such as 'Didi ke bolo' (Tell Didi) which paid rich dividends.

(With PTI inputs) 

