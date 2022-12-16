West Bengal: Amit Shah holds meeting with BJP leaders ahead of Eastern Zonal Council meet

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Union Home minister & BJP leader Amit Shah holds a meeting with party leaders at the BJP state office in Kolkata

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP leader Amit Shah met his party leaders in West Bengal on Friday evening.

Shah was accorded a warm welcome by BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, and state minister Sujit Bose, officials said.

Security has been beefed up around the BJP office and the state secretariat, a police officer said.

Among other issues, Shah is slated to hold discussions on matters related to the boundaries of the five states and the completion of the eastern freight corridor.

Along with the CMs, chiefs of all central armed forces are also expected to attend the meeting, which was earlier scheduled for November 5, but got postponed due to Shah's unavailability at that time, owing to his other engagements.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her counterparts from Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Sikkim are set to attend the EZC meeting on Saturday.

