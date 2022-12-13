Amit Shah slams Congress for not allowing question hour in Parliament; calls it 'intentional move'

Follow us on Image Source : @BJP4INDIA/TWITTER Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing media persons in New Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday slammed Congress for not allowing the question hour in Parliament and called it an "intentional move" of the grand old party. Notably, there was a question hour scheduled in Parliament for today but several Congress leaders made a ruckus in the House claiming the failure of the Home and Defence Ministry in tackling the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang Sector.

While speaking to media personnel, Shah condemned the uproar in Lok Sabha and added he was surprised knowing the fact that the Parliamentary Affairs Minister had already informed them about Defence Minister's scheduled speech in both the Upper and Lower House. "Today in Lok Sabha Opposition did not allow Question Hour to run. I condemn this act. Parliamentary Affairs Minister clearly said that the Defence Minister will make a statement on this (Tawang faceoff) in the Parliament," he said.

Congress did it intentionally to skip questions on Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, says Shah

According to Shah, Congress did it intentionally in order to skip questions on the violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) by the Rajiv Gandhi foundation. He alleged that Congress received funds from the Chinese Embassy in India during its tenure in 2006. He said that the funds were taken in order to research boosting India-China relations and claimed the topics were not regarding the hard truth on the 1962 war which is also known as the "Sino-Indian War". Shah claimed that India had lost thousands of kilometres of land to China during the war but never added the question to its research topic.

"The opposition raised the issue of India-China face-off to avoid question being raised in Lok Sabha on FCRA violation by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation," Shah alleged. The Union home minister said, "I saw the question hour list and after seeing question number 5, I understood the anxiety (of Congress). The question was regarding the cancellation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF)."

Rajiv Gandhi foundation violated the FCRA act

According to Shah, the Home Ministry imposed sanctions on the Foundation as it violated the regulations of the ministry and added if Congress had allowed him in the Parliament, he would definitely disclosed the illegal activities of the grand old party.

"If they would have allowed I would have given an answer in Parliament that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received a grant of Rs 1.35 crores from the Chinese Embassy during 2005-2007, which was not appropriate as per FCRA. So as per the rules, Home Ministry cancelled its registration," he added.

Also Read: India-China troops clash along LAC: ‘Much more’ injures on PLA side, says Arunachal MP Tapir Gao | WATCH

Latest India News