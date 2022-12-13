India-China troops clash along LAC: ‘Much more’ injures on PLA side, says Arunachal MP Tapir Gao | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP MP from Arunachal claims China suffers more injuries

Ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP from Arunachal-East, Tapir Gao on Monday said he heard that some injuries were reported on the Indian side but China’s People's Liberation Army (PLA) suffered much more.

"...I heard that a few injuries were reported on the Indian side but PLA suffered much more injuries...Indian soldiers at the border won't budge even an inch...The incident is condemnable..," news agency ANI reported quoting Tapir Gao as saying.

What Indian Army said

"On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides," the Indian Army said in a statement.

"Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own (Indian) commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity," it said.

The clash along LAC likely to rock Parliament

Congress targeted government over the reports of clash between India-China troops and sought discussion in Parliament on Tuesday. The grand old party said the government needs to take the nation into confidence by discussing the issue in Parliament. Now, the issue is likely to rock the Parliament on Tuesday with several Congress leaders set to move adjournment notices in both Houses for discussing the issue. The Congress has also alleged that the Modi government was suppressing the border issue due to which China was acting with increasing audacity.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Again our Indian Army soldiers have been provoked by the Chinese. Our jawans fought in a resolute manner and a few of them have been injured too."

"We are one with the nation on the issues of national security and would not like to politicize it. But the Modi government should be honest about the Chinese transgressions and the construction at all points near the LAC since April 2020.

"The government needs to take the nation into confidence by discussing this issue in Parliament," Kharge said on Twitter, adding that "we are forever indebted to the valour and sacrifice of our soldiers".

AICC general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said the Congress has been trying to "wake up" the government on the Chinese actions on the border but it is silent in order to "protect its political image".

"We are proud of the bravery of the armed forces. China's actions on the border are completely unacceptable. For the last two years, we have been repeatedly trying to wake up the government, but the Modi government is trying to suppress the matter only to save its political image. The audacity of China is growing because of this," Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

"No one is bigger than the country but Modi ji is putting the country in danger to save his image...," he alleged and said the fresh development along the LAC was worrying.

(With agency input)

