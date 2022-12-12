'Govt kept country in dark for days,' Owaisi slams Centre over India-China LAC face-off

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

India-China LAC face-off: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed the government for keeping the country in dark for days on Indian-Chinese soldiers clash near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang.

"The reports coming from Arunachal Pradesh are worrying and alarming. A major clash took place between Indian and Chinese soldiers and the government has kept the country in the dark for days. Why was the Parliament not informed, when it is in session," Owaisi questioned.

"The details of the incident are sketchy. What was the cause of the clash? Were shots fired or was it like Galwan? How many soldiers have been injured? What is their condition? Why can’t the Parliament extend their public support to the soldiers to send a strong message to China," he further asked.

"The army is capable of giving a fitting reply to the Chinese at any time. It is the weak political leadership under Modi which has led to this humiliation against China. This needs an urgent discussion in Parliament. I will be giving an adjournment motion tomorrow on this issue," Owaisi adedd.

ALSO READ | Indian Army clash with over 300 Chinese PLA soldiers near LAC in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on Dec 9

Latest India News