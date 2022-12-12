Indian Army, Chinese PLA clash near LAC in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on Dec 9

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV India and Chinese soldiers clashed near LAC in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang region after Chinese PLA tried to make illegal fence. The incident happened on December 9

India-China LAC face-off: Clashes broke out between the Indian Army and Chinese PLA near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Yangste area of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. According to reports, the face-off happened when Indian soldiers tried to restrict Chinese PLA constructing illegal fence near the LAC. The face off took place on December 9 and 11 in which minor injuries have been reported to both sides.

In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area upto their claim lines. This has been a trend since 2006.

On December 9, 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides.

Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, Indian commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity.

The incident came two years after India and China enganged in a violent clash in Galwan Valley near the LAC in which 20 Indian soldiers, and over 40 Chinese PLA members were killed.

