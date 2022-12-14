Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: Will wait for SC's decision, committee formed, says Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : @PIBHOMEAFFAIRS Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets Maharashtra and Karnataka to resolve border issue between two states.

Maharashtra-Karnataka Border dispute: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who held a meeting on the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka, has asked both the states to form a six-member team with ministers from both states to address boundary issues. The Home Minister also said that they will wait for the Supreme Court and committee's decision and asked the opposition not to politicise the issue.

"Both states have agreed to form a committee headed by one senior IPS officer regarding this matter so that constitutional norms are followed and law and order is maintained in both states so that outsiders and locals don't face any problem," Amit Shah said.

The meeting between Maharashtra and Karnataka on the border issue was held in a positive atmosphere today. Keeping a positive approach, CMs of both states agreed that a resolution should be reached in a constitutional manner, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

"As home minister, I appeal to opposition parties in Maharashtra and Karnataka not to politicise states' border issue. The issues can be settled only by constitutional methods, not on road," he said.

"I urge opposition parties Maharashtra & Karnataka not to politicise this issue. We should wait for outcome of the discussions of the committee formed to resolve this issue & decision of Supreme Court. I'm confident that NCP & Congress -- Uddhav Thackeray group -- will cooperate," Shah said.

The Home Minister further said, "As long as the SC verdict on this matter is not out, the two states will not make any claim or create any demand on the other. Second, three ministers from each of these two states will sit together and discuss about making detailed percolation in this matter."

The Union Home Minister further said, "Some fake Twitter accounts were opened in names of political leaders (of both states) to spread misinformation about the matter. FIRs will be registered against such Twitter accounts and people involved will be exposed in public."

