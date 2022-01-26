Uttarakhand polls: Congress reworks candidates list, Harish Rawat to contest from Lal Kuan, not Ramnagar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat

Ahead of Uttarakhand assembly elections slated for February 14, the Congress party revised its list of candidates, including former state CM and party leader Harish Rawat, who will now contest from Lal Kuan assembly seat, instead of Nainital's Ramnagar seat as notified earlier.

Uttarakhand Congress screening committee members met on Wednesday afternoon and discussed the third list of candidates for the state which is likely to be released by Thursday, sources said. A few candidates from the previous list are likely to be changed. Many of the leaders were present physically in the meeting and a few of them joined virtually.

According to the sources, a sub-committee of the party's Central Election Committee has been constituted which is working on the third list and they will put up the recommendations before the Congress president for approval.

"Sub-committee members will give all reports to Congress president and the final decision will be taken then. CEC sub-committee members are in touch with all the leaders," a source said.

Congress leaders said the party is also keeping an eye on the political moves of its rivals. The party has so far released the list of 64 out of 70 candidates for the upcoming poll. The first list of 53 candidates was released on Saturday night.

(With ANI Inputs)