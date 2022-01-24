Uttarakhand polls: Congress fields expelled BJP leader Harak Singh Rawat's daughter-in-law from Lansdowne

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Expelled BJP leader Harak Singh Rawat's daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain Rawat

Ahead of polls in the state, the Uttarakhand Congress on Monday released the second list of candidates. Expelled BJP leader Harak Singh Rawat's daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain has been fielded from the Lansdowne constituency. Harak Singh Rawat returned to the Congress fold from the BJP on Friday. Harak Singh Rawat had rebelled against the Congress government led by Harish Rawat in 2016 and had joined the BJP.

The BJP had recently expelled Harak Singh Rawat some time back for 'anti-party activities'. Reports later suggested that it was because Rawat wanted to field his daughter-in-law Anukriti from the Lansdowne seat.

Congress has so far not decided on the candidature of Harak Singh Rawat and is yet to announce candidates for six more seats. Born on March 25, 1994, Anukriti Gusain is a model and a TV presenter, and is also former Miss India. She won the beauty pageant in 2013.

According to sources, Harak Singh Rawat, who is a sitting MLA from Kotdwar, wanted to change his seat to Kedarnath. Harak Singh Rawat has been expelled from the BJP for 6 years. He has also been removed as a cabinet minister in the Uttarakhand government.

Another important highlight from Cong's list today is that Harish Rawat has been fielded from the Ramnagar constituency. With this, the Congress has so far released its candidates for 64 candidates, after the first list of 53 candidates was released on Saturday night.