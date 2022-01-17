Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand Election 2022: Congress will win polls, claims expelled BJP Minister Harak Singh Rawat

The Congress party will form a government in Uttarakhand, expelled Bharatiya Janata Party Minister Harak Singh Rawat asserted on Monday, ahead of assembly elections in the state. In a statement, Rawat today said he will work for the Congress party.

"Congress Party will form government in Uttarakhand. I will work for the Congress party," Rawat told media today.

"BJP will never understand the problems of the common man. I know that party very well. I understand their approach. I will continue to work for the welfare of people," he said.

On Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had dismissed Harak Singh Rawat from the Cabinet.

The decision to dismiss Rawat from the Cabinet was taken during the BJP's Uttarakhand core group meeting held at the party's headquarters in Delhi the same day.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were present in the meeting along with the party's National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, State president Madan Kaushik, state election in-charge Pralhad Joshi, election co-in charge RP Singh and others.

Harak Singh Rawat, who was invited to the meet, said he did not even attend the BJP core group meeting.

Rawat was upset with the party since he had been demanding tickets for himself and for his daughter-in-law Anukruti Gusai, for which BJP was not ready.

According to sources, Harak Singh was constantly pressurizing the saffron party to give three tickets including himself, his daughter-in-law and one of his supporters.

Earlier too, he had been pressurizing the party for getting his demands fulfilled. But this time the party did not entertain his demands and showed him the way out by expelling him from the party.

Earlier in December, Harak Singh Rawat had quit the cabinet and threatened to resign from the party following which BJP leaders had asked him to remain in the party to which he had agreed.

Harak Singh Rawat came to BJP five years ago after rebelling from Congress. Although, speculations are rife about Rawat returning to Congress again. He has a long history of changing political parties.

In the last Assembly election, BJP secured the win on 57 seats out of 70 assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand.

Polls to elect the 70-member State Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

