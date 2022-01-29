UP Election 2022: Muslims vote for BJP due to 'Stockholm syndrome', says Asaduddin Owaisi at Chunav Manch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi at Chunav Manch

UP Election 2022 | Chunav Manch: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that despite the notion that Muslims don't vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it got six percent vote of the community in 2014 and 2019 general elections. FULL UP ELECTIONS COVERAGE

Speaking during India TV's election special conclave Chunav Manch in Lucknow on Saturday, Owaisi said Muslims to vote for the BJP due to 'Stockholm syndrome'.

"Muslim vote bank for the BJP from 2014 to 2019 didn't increase. On the other hand, the vote percentage of other caste and communities increased. Muslims vote for BJP because of Stockholm syndrome," Owaisi said.

Stockholm syndrome is a psychological response. It occurs when hostages or abuse victims bond with their captors or abusers. This psychological connection develops over the course of the days, weeks, months, or even years of captivity or abuse.

The Hyderabad MP said that parties have been using Muslims only for votes and forget the community after elections. "Muslims have been ditched repeatedly by every party. They (Muslims) should understand this, they need to have their own leadership," Owaisi said.

He went on to take a dig at both Samajwadi Party and BJP, saying 'they both have a washing machine...even candidates with criminal background become 'clean' after they join...'

Elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held from February 10 till March 7, 2022, in seven phases, to elect all 403 members of the UP Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022.

