UP Election 2022: Yogi, Akhilesh trying to prove who is bigger Hindu than PM Modi, Owaisi at Chunav Manch 2022

UP Election 2022 | Chunav Manch: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday launched a scathing attack at CM Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleging that both the leaders are trying to prove who is a bigger Hindu than PM Modi. FULL UP ELECTIONS COVERAGE

Speaking at India TV's Chunav Manch 2022, Asaduddin Owaisi said that the fight between Yogi and Akhilesh is to prove who is bigger Hindu than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

