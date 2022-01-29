UP Election 2022: This state election won't be a bipolar one, says Asaduddin Owaisi at Chunav Manch 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Asaduddin Owaisi at Chunav Manch.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that the election in Uttar Pradesh is not going to be a bipolar one adding that there is a lot of anti-incumbency against the Yogi Adityanath government. FULL UP ELECTIONS COVERAGE

Speaking at India TV's Chunav Manch, Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at Yogi government saying employment is a big issue in the upcoming elections adding the regime left people of the state during Covid on their own.

Owaisi said that his party AIMIM's performance will be better in 2022 than it was in 2017.

Owaisi denied the claim that his AIMIM only gives ticket to Muslims saying that his party has fielded candidates from dalit community, brahims also but these things are not being highlighted.

Speaking on AIMIM does not get non-Muslim vote, Owaisi said it is wrong to say this.

Owaisi mentioned that Muslims are marginilised section even more than Dalits, in poverty, unemployment, drop outs and their is data to prove this.

AIMIM president said that if Yogi wins, he will talk about Thakurs and if Akhilesh Yadav wins, then he will talk about Yadavs.