UP Election 2022: What's wrong if AIMIM fields a Brahmin candidate? Asaduddin Owaisi at Chunav Manch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Asaduddin Owaisi at India TV Chunav Manch 2022

UP Election 2022 | India TV Chunav Manch: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said it was wrong to say that his party AIMIM gives poll tickets only to Muslim candidates. Speaking at India TV Chunav Manch in Lucknow, Owaisi said his party has always granted tickets to non-Muslims, including OBCs and Dalits. Owaisi said his All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has fielded candidates from several casts and religions. Not just in Uttar Pradesh, Owaisi said tickets to non-Muslim candidates were give in Bihar, Hyderabad, Karnataka and several states.

Speaking on fielding a Brahmin candidate for UP elections, Owaisi said, "Why not? What's wrong with fielding a Brahmin candidate?"

Further, Owaisi exuded confidence that the people of Uttar Pradesh will support such candidates.

On being asked if his party will be able to garner non-Muslim votes, Owaisi cited the example of AIMIM's Imtiyaz Jaleel Syed, who had won against Shiv Sena from Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. He was elected as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Aurangabad central in 2014.

"How can someone claim that Imtiyaz Jaleel Syed won only on the basis of Muslim votes?", Owaisi asked.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held from February 10 till March 7, 2022, in seven phases, to elect all 403 members of the UP Legislative Assembly.

The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022.

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav weakest leader in Uttar Pradesh, says Asaduddin Owaisi