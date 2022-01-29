Chunav Manch 2022: Who will get UP mandate? Watch 'Chunav Manch' on India TV today

Campaigning for the high-stake seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is underway in full swing. All the major political parties have released their list of their candidates for most of the seats. This election, the country's most populous state is witnessing a four-cornered fight between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party, Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). UP Pradesh Assembly elections: FULL COVERAGE

While the BJP is looking to retain power for a second consecutive term, it is a do-or-die battle for Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati and Congress-led by its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. Bharatiya Janata Party leaders are claiming that the picture would be different this time, predicting a big win than 2017 when the saffron party bagged 312 of the 403 Legislative Assembly seats. The Samajwadi Party is also optimistic about its prospects this time by taking smaller parties on board to counter the BJP's popularity. The BSP, on the other hand, is quite confident of a change in its fortune, expecting the consolidation of the Dalit voters. The Congress, which has been losing its ground since the 2014 general elections, is looking for a window of opportunity with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spearheading the campaign. As the political temperatures soar in Uttar Pradesh, people of the state have several queries of their own and the biggest question is whether Yogi Adityanath will retain power? Can Akhilesh or Mayawati grab the CM's chair again? These and many such questions will be answered by top leaders at India TV's election conclave, Chunav Manch. Leaders will debate, discuss and present their views on UP Elections 2022. The conclave will be aired live from Lucknow on India TV throughout the day today. Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The result will be announced on March 10.