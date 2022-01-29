Saturday, January 29, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Chunav Manch 2022: Who will get UP mandate? Watch 'Chunav Manch' on India TV today
Live now

Chunav Manch 2022: Who will get UP mandate? Watch 'Chunav Manch' on India TV today

Ahead of the crucial UP Assembly Elections, top leaders will debate, discuss and put forth their views on one of the biggest platforms - India TV Chunav Manch. Stay tuned for all LIVE Updates from Lucknow.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
Lucknow Updated on: January 29, 2022 11:00 IST

Campaigning for the high-stake seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is underway in full swing. All the major political parties have released their list of their candidates for most of the seats. This election, the country's most populous state is witnessing a four-cornered fight between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party, Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). UP Pradesh Assembly elections: FULL COVERAGE

While the BJP is looking to retain power for a second consecutive term, it is a do-or-die battle for Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati and Congress-led by its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. Bharatiya Janata Party leaders are claiming that the picture would be different this time, predicting a big win than 2017 when the saffron party bagged 312 of the 403 Legislative Assembly seats. The Samajwadi Party is also optimistic about its prospects this time by taking smaller parties on board to counter the BJP's popularity. The BSP, on the other hand, is quite confident of a change in its fortune, expecting the consolidation of the Dalit voters. The Congress, which has been losing its ground since the 2014 general elections, is looking for a window of opportunity with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spearheading the campaign. As the political temperatures soar in Uttar Pradesh, people of the state have several queries of their own and the biggest question is whether Yogi Adityanath will retain power? Can Akhilesh or Mayawati grab the CM's chair again? These and many such questions will be answered by top leaders at India TV's election conclave, Chunav Manch. Leaders will debate, discuss and present their views on UP Elections 2022. The conclave will be aired live from Lucknow on India TV throughout the day today. Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The result will be announced on March 10.

Live updates :CHUNAV MANCH 2022

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 29, 2022 10:40 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    About UP Assembly Election 2017

    The BJP had in 2017 pulled off a stunning win, bagging 312 of 403 Legislative Assembly seats. The ruling Samajwadi Party had secured 47 seats and the Congress won just seven. The BSP had pocketed 19 seats.

  • Jan 29, 2022 10:37 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    UP Polls: Its Chandra Shekhar Azad vs Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur

    Bhim Army's Chandra Shekhar will contest polls against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Sadar. Adityanath is running for MLA for the first time. Gorakhpur Sadar is considered to be his stronghold. Adityanath won parliamentary elections for a record five terms since 1998 from Gorakhpur. He had to resign in 2017 after he was made the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He was then elected to the Legislative Council. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Jan 29, 2022 10:34 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    India TV Opinion Poll: BJP set for comfortable win in Uttar Pradesh

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is predicted to return to power for a second consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh with a brute majority, according to an Opinion Poll by Ground Zero Research. The ruling saffron party will likely get 230-235 seats in the Legislative Assembly that has 403 seats. The Samajwadi Party-led alliance will win 160-165 seats while the Congress and BSP will get a thin share of 3 to 7 and 2 to 5 seats in the House, respectively, the data shows. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Jan 29, 2022 10:33 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Chunav Manch 2022: Expected leaders

    Top leaders including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, UP ministers Mohsin Raza, Brajesh Pathak, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, BJP leader Aparna Yadav, Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are expected to speak at India TV's conclave, Chunav Manch.

  • Jan 29, 2022 10:26 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Watch 'Chunav Manch' on India TV today

    As the political temperatures soar in Uttar Pradesh, people of the state have several queries of their own and the biggest question is whether Yogi Adityanath will retain power? Can Akhilesh or Mayawati grab the CM's chair again? These and many such questions will be answered during India TV Chunav Manch where political leaders will debate, discuss and present their views on UP Elections 2022. Chunav Manch will be aired live from Lucknow on India TV throughout the day today from 11 am.

chunav manch uttar pradesh 2022
Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News