UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav is weakest politician in state, says Asaduddin Owaisi at Chunav Manch 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Asaduddin Owaisi at India TV Chunav Manch

UP Election 2022/Chunav Manch News: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has described Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as one of the weakest leaders Uttar Pradesh has seen. Speaking at India TV Chunav Manch 2022 in Lucknow, Owaisi stressed that Akhilesh has failed to lead his party to victory after 2017. FULL UP ELECTIONS COVERAGE

"I believe Akhilesh Yadav is the weakest leader. He has failed to win any election for his party after 2017. In fact, the performance had deteriorated," Owaisi said.

"Muslims of Uttar Pradesh is not with Akhilesh this election. He only believes in dynasty politics," the Hyderabad MP said.

Owaisi refused to call the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as bipolar, saying that people of the state are miffed with the Yogi Adityanath government over several issues.

"This is not a bipolar election. BJP is facing huge anti-incumbency. Unemployment, Covid second wave mismanagement are the biggest issues. Even farmers are angry, people from the minority section are angry with the BJP," Owaisi said.

Owaisi went on to add that his AIMIM, which is a part of an alliance between other smaller parties - Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha, will perform better than 2017 in UP.