UP election 2022: Top quotes from Asaduddin Owaisi at Chunav Manch 2022

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday participated in India TV's Chunav Manch ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. With less than 2 weeks left for the high-stakes assembly polls, Owaisi said that the fight between both Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav is to prove who is a bigger Hindu than PM Modi. The AIMIM president said that elections in Uttar Pradesh are not going to be a bipolar contest adding that there is anti-incumbency against the Yogi Adityanath's government. Owaisi also said that Akhilesh Yadav is one of the weakest politicians in the state adding under his leadership, Samajwadi Party lost elections in 2014, 2017, and 2019. Speaking on Muslim votes, Owaisi said that the value of a Muslim vote will only be there if they will elect independent candidates to speak for their rights. Asadudddin Owaisi spoke on a range of issues including minority politics, the performance of the Yogi-led BJP government, Akhilesh Yadav's Pakistan remarks, the situation of Muslims in the state among others. Here are some key quotes of AIMIM's chief from India TV's Chunav Manch.

'Anti-incumbency against BJP'

Speaking at India TV's Chunav Manch, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said that people are angry with the BJP government and there is a wave for change. "There is anti-incumbency against BJP in Uttar Pradesh," he said, adding that the BJP will not return to power.

'Akhilesh weakest politician in Uttar Pradesh'

Asaduddin Owaisi has described Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as one of the weakest leaders Uttar Pradesh has seen. "I believe Akhilesh Yadav is the weakest leader. He has failed to win any election for his party be it 2014, 2017 and 2019," he said. READ MORE

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that Akhilesh Yadav is the weakest politician in the state.

'Uttar Pradesh elections not bipolar'

Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Uttar Pradesh poll is not bipolar. Owaisi has formed the 'Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha' in Uttar Pradesh. The Morcha has smaller parties and independent candidates. The AIMIM is contesting 100 of the total 403 seats. Muslims comprise 19 per cent of the total population of UP and a substantial majority of the 100 seats the AIMIM is contesting have a sizeable Muslim populace. READ MORE

Uttar Pradesh elections are not going to be bipolar one, said Asaduddin Owaisi at India TV's Chunav Manch 2022.

'Yogi, Akhilesh both trying to prove who is bigger Hindu'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the fight between CM Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav is to prove who is bigger Hindu than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. READ MORE

Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav, both are trying to prove who is bigger Hindu than PM Modi, said Asaduddin Owaisi.

