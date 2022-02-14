UP Election: VVPAT machine throwing BJP's slip on voting for SP in some booths, alleges Akhilesh's party

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sambhal: Citizens wait to cast their vote outside a polling booth, during the second phase of state Assembly polls, at Chandausi

As Uttar Pradesh has entered into its second phase of polling today, the Samajwadi Party on Monday alleged that VVPAT voting machines in some booths in some constituencies are taking out the slip of the Bhartiya Janata Party, even when the voter presses the button of Samajwadi Party.

In a series of tweets, the Samajwadi Party alleged that booth number 417 in the Moradabad Rural assembly, booth numbers 171, 169, 170, and 175 in the Chaundausi assembly constituency, are taking votes in BJP's name when they are voting for Samajwadi Party.

Also, the party has alleged that in booth number 363 of the Badaun constituency, votes were cast via handwritten slips, but later voters were refused to cast their votes, by the officials present there.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 60.44 per cent till 5 pm on Monday in the second phase of the ongoing Assembly elections. According to the Election Commission of India, Saharanpur witnessed the highest voter turnout of 67.05 per cent followed by Amroha (66.15 per cent) and Moradabad (64.52 per cent) till 5 pm.

Voting for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began on Monday at 7 am.