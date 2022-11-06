EXCLUSIVE | BJP is nervous, dependent on PM Modi to salvage their Himachal campaign, says Sachin Pilot

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Congress leader Sachin Pilot speaking during India TV's Abki Baar Kiski Sarkaar conclave in Shimla.

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident of changing the 'riwaaz' (custom) in Himachal Pradesh by securing a second consecutive term in the hilly state. However, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot believes that it will be a difficult task for the saffron party to create history. The hilly state of Himachal Pradesh has a history of not giving two consecutive terms to the same party. The BJP is in power in Himachal Pradesh since 2017 and is eyeing to script history by retaining power in the state under the leadership of CM Jairam Thakur.

Speaking on India TV's Abki Baar Kiski Sarkaar conclave in Shimla on Sunday (November 6), Pilot said he has been campaiging across the state and witnessed a wave of change in the state.

Pilot said despite ruling Himachal for the last five years, the BJP has nothing to show to the people to seek votes. "They are dependent on PM Modi and Amit Shah," he said.

