EXCLUSIVE | BJP is nervous, dependent on PM Modi to salvage their Himachal campaign, says Sachin Pilot

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident of changing the 'riwaaz' (custom) in Himachal Pradesh by securing a second consecutive term in the hilly state. However, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot believes that it will be a difficult task for the saffron party to create history. The hilly state of Himachal Pradesh has a history of not giving two consecutive terms to the same party. The BJP is in power in Himachal Pradesh since 2017 and is eyeing to script history by retaining power in the state under the leadership of CM Jairam Thakur.
Speaking on India TV's Abki Baar Kiski Sarkaar conclave in Shimla on Sunday (November 6), Pilot said he has been campaiging across the state and witnessed a wave of change in the state.
Pilot said despite ruling Himachal for the last five years, the BJP has nothing to show to the people to seek votes. "They are dependent on PM Modi and Amit Shah," he said.
Sachin Pilot in Abki Baar Kiski Sarkaar: Top Quotes
- It will be an enormous task for the BJP to retain power in Himachal Pradesh. There is wave of change sweeping Himachal. People in the state are not happy with the work of Jairam Thakur. The ruling party should seek votes on the work done by the state government and not in the name of Modi or other issues that are not related to the state.
- PM Modi, Amit Shah have come to the state repeatedly in the run up to the election, this shows their nervousness
- Their is no dearth of talent and experience in our party. We will pick the face when time comes. Problem is with the ruling party, nothing is right in either governance or their internal party working. BJP's Sankalp Patra has nothing noticeable in it.
- Even the PM has been forced to pacify unhappy leaders in the state. Ticket distribution has been a real issue with them.
- The BJP is dependent on PM Modi in every election because they don't have anything to show. Despite a single-party rule in the last five years, they don't have any major work to show and seek votes
- Revenue collection is in shambles, tax collection has hit a rock bottom. There is complete mismanagement. The Congress has experience of leading states to financial well being. We will do it again.
- Fiscal management of both the Centre govt and Himachal Pradesh goverment is very poor. Mere coining impressive slogans won't bring you jobs.
- If you have won elections, that doesn't mean you have got a blank cheque to demolish institutions. Winning or losing elections is part of democracy. There should be debate, deliberations. The three farm laws were made, first every minister was tasked to advertise it, then it was rolled back. What are they (BJP) trying to do?
- Institutions have to function independently. They should also look to function independently.
- The work of party in power should speak, the fact they are compelled to call people from outside the state to speak for them shows that they are nervous.
- What the leadership told me it is between them and me, I would not want to disclose it: Sachin Pilot on whether the Congress leadership promised him to be made Rajasthan CM
- No one knows how president in BJP is elected. On the other hand, Congress president election was open, credible, over 9000 people voted. No one can question this fact.
- Ashok Gehlot should have taken into consideration public perception. People get misguided by such remarks particularly just ahead of elections: Sachin Pilot on Ashok Gehlot's statement praising PM Modi.