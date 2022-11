Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Himachal Pradesh Opinion Poll 2022

Himachal Pradesh Opinion Poll 2022: The dates for the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh have been announced. All the major parties have not only started campaigning but are also making all kinds of promises to the public. But the biggest question is what is going on in the mind of the people of Himachal Pradesh? India TV has conducted the largest survey in Himachal Pradesh to know the pulse of the people. Do the people of the state want change?

Latest India News