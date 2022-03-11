Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann to take oath on March 16, Kejriwal likely to attend swearing-in ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab CM-designate Mann to take oath on March 16

Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022: Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann will take oath on March 16. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Singh Mann won from the Dhuri seat by a margin of over 45,000 votes.

Mann has invited Delhi CM and the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal for the swearing-in ceremony. He will also hold a roadshow in Amritsar on March 13 along with Kejriwal.

On Friday, he reached New Delhi to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in presence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. He touched Kejriwal's feet and sought his blessings. The AAP had a landslide win in the Punjab Assembly polls by winning 92 seats to form its government in the state with a three-fourth majority in the 117-member legislative assembly.

In the Punjab election, the ruling Congress managed to secure 18 seats while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended up with two seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) bagged three seats while Bahujan Samaj Party managed to win a solitary seat.

Punjab witnessed a multi-cornered contest with key players being Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) led by SS Dhindsa.

