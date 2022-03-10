Pilibhit Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP, SP fight it off

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pilibhit Election Result 2022 LIVE

Pilibhit election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for Pilibhit Assembly Election 2022 is underway. Pilibhit is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. In 2017, Sanjay Singh Gangwar of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Riaz Ahmad from Samajwadi Party (SP) with a margin of 43,356 votes. However, prior to that, Samajwadi Party held the seat for 15 consecutive years.

After the 2017 elections, Pilibhit became known as the BJP's bastion. Surprisingly, the BJP member of parliament from Pilibhit, Varun Gandhi, has turned out to be a rebel against his own party-led central government over farm laws.

SP’s Riaz Ahmad had been the long-standing (sitting) MLA of Pilibhit from 2002-2017 after winning three terms of assembly elections in a row.

The key candidates from Pilibhit in the 2022 elections are Congress' Shakeel Ahmad Noori, BJP's Sanjay Gangwar, SP's Shailendra Gangwar, BSP's Shane Ali.

Polling on the Pilibhit assembly constituency was held on February 23, 2022.