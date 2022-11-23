Gujarat elections 2022: BJP aims to continue its years-long dominance at Maninagar Assembly constituency

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The polling in Maninagar will be held on December 5, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022.

Gujarat Assembly elections 2022: Maninagar Assembly seat is one of the 182 constituencies of Gujarat which falls under the Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha seat. This urban constituency is also considered as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) bastion as Narendra Modi won three consecutive times from here when he was the chief minister of the state.

He first won from here in 2002 followed by 2007 and 2014. The BJP has continued its dominance at the Maninagar Assembly seat for the last 28 years. Meanwhile, the Congress party has not been able to win even a single election here after 1985.

ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022: FULL COVERAGE

Candidates in fray

Earlier in the 2017 Assembly polls, BJP's Suresh Patel defeated Congress's Shweta Brahmbhatt by a huge margin of 75,199 votes. However, the BJP has changed its candidate this time and fielded Amulbhai Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Congress has decided to go with CM Rajput and the AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) has given the ticket to Vipulbhai Patel.

Assembly elections 2017

In the previous Assembly elections, the BJP had got a vote share of 71.24% whereas the Congress had to settle for 25.10%. According to the voter list of 2022, the Maninagar Assembly seat has a total of 2,76,935 registered voters.

Out of this, 143519 are male, 133411 female and 5 are transgender voters. The polling in Maninagar will be held on December 5, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Election 2022: AAP bets on Anil Garasiya for Jhalod assembly seat