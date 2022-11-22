Tuesday, November 22, 2022
     
Gujarat Election 2022: AAP bets on Anil Garasiya for Jhalod assembly seat

Gujarat Election 2022: Jhalod is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is part of the Dahod district and is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes.

For the Gujarat Election 2022, as of now only the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared its candidate Anil Garasiya from the Jhalod seat. 

In 2017, Katara Bhaveshbhai Babubhai of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Bhuriya Maheshbhai Somjibhai of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 25,410 votes.

Previous MLAs from Jhalod assembly constituency 

Year MLA Party
2017 Katara Bhaveshbhai Babubhai Congress
2007 Machhar Ditabhai Bhimabhai Congress
2002 Katara Bhurabhai Jetabhai BJP
1998 Machhar Ditabhai Bhimabhai Congress
1995 Machhar Ditabhai Bhimabhai Congress
1990 Munla Virjibhai Limbabhai Congress
1985 Munia Virjibhai Limbabhai Congress
1980 Munia Virjibhai Limbabhai Congress
1975 Munia Virjibhai Limbabhai Congress
1972 Virjibhai Limbabhai Munia Congress

