Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat Election 2022: AAP bets on Anil Garasiya for Jhalod assembly seat

Gujarat Election 2022: Jhalod is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is part of the Dahod district and is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes.

For the Gujarat Election 2022, as of now only the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared its candidate Anil Garasiya from the Jhalod seat.

In 2017, Katara Bhaveshbhai Babubhai of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Bhuriya Maheshbhai Somjibhai of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 25,410 votes.

Previous MLAs from Jhalod assembly constituency