Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to address rallies in Ambedkarnagar, Prayagraj today

As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on Feb 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on Mar 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on Mar 10.

Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 25, 2022 7:24 IST
Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a four-cornered contest this Assembly election. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking a second consecutive term, it is a do-or-die battle for the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav and BSP led by Mayawati. Uttar Pradesh has voted alternatively voted for the SP and BSP before 2017 when the BJP pulled off a stunning win, dethroning the SP government. This time, the BJP is hopeful that the country's most populous state will break this trend and vote overwhelmingly in its favour, delivering a clear majority again. The Congress which is continuously losing its ground since its 2014 loss, is also expecting a change in its fortune with general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spearheading the campaign. Besides Uttar Pradesh, Assembly polls are also being held in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Barring Punjab, the remaining states are ruled by the BJP. As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on March 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on March 10. 

 

Live updates :Assembly Election 2022 | FEBRUARY 25

  • Feb 25, 2022 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Aditya Thackeray calls UP govt "jumla sarkar", says new path has to be followed in state

    Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led ruling government of Uttar Pradesh and called it a "jumla sarkar" by saying that the new path has to be followed in the state. Thackeray, who hit a campaign trail in UP's Prayagraj in support of his party candidates contesting State Assembly elections, also said that people here want a change and they are supporting Shiv Sena this time.Speaking to ANI, Thackeray who is also Maharashtra Cabinet Minister said, "I have come to see this confluence of Shiv Sena and UP. The government which is working on jumla needs to be defeated and embark on a new path. Whenever I meet people here, they always say that change will happen in the state." "People here are enthusiastic and we (Shiv Sena) are getting support this time. People need a change. We can only see advertisements in the state, but the real issues of the state are unemployment, women's security, industrial development, infrastructural development, etc," he added.The Minister further raised questions over the number of promises fulfilled by BJP in Uttar Pradesh since 2017 and said that the State Assembly elections 2022 are taking place for justice.

  • Feb 25, 2022 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    BJP gone 'cold and meek' during voting in 4 phases of UP assembly polls: Akhilesh Yadav

    The Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has gone "cold and meek" since the time voting took place during the four phases in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Yadav, while addressing a public rally in Prayagraj, assured that the Samajwadi Party will provide employment opportunities in the police department if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections."Since the time voting took place during all these four phases, BJP has gone cold and meek. BJP is selling everything to the private sector so that they are not supposed to provide jobs but when Samajwadi Party's government will be formed, then we'll announce vacancies in police and provide employment," the SP chief said.Polling has been held in four of seven phases of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for the remaining phases will be held on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

  • Feb 25, 2022 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    UP Election 2022: Amit Shah to address rallies in Ambedkarnagar, Prayagraj

