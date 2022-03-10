Allahabad North Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP's Harshvardhan Bajpai leads in initial trends

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Allahabad North Election Result 2022 LIVE

Allahabad North election result 2022 Live updates: The Allahabad North Assembly Constituency falls under the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh and is currently held by Harshvardhan Bajpai of BJP. In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Harshvardhan Bajpai won Allahabad North constituency seat securing 89191 votes, beating INC candidate Anugrah Narayan Singh by a margin of 35025 votes.

Allahabad North Assembly constituency falls under the Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Keshari Devi Patel won from Phulpur Lok Sabha (MP) seat with the margin of 171968 votes by defeating Pandhari Yadav from the Samajwadi Party.

In the 2022 assembly elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded Sandeep Yadav, while Congress has fielded Anugrah Narain Singh. BSP has fielded Sanjay Goswami while BJP has again reposed faith in Harshvardhan Bajpai from the Allahabad North seat.