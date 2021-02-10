Image Source : ANI TMC MLA Rabiranjan Chattopadhyay expresses inability to contest West Bengal Assembly polls

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Bardhaman Dakhin Rabiranjan Chattopadhyay on Wednesday said he will not contest the upcoming assembly elections due to his age and health issues.

Chattopadhyay, 79, wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about his decision and expressed gratitude for giving him the opportunity to serve for two consecutive terms.

"I beg to inform you that I will not contest in the coming West Bengal Assembly election, 2021, due to my age and poor health condition. I express my sincere thanks and gratitude for giving me an opportunity to serve the people of Bardhaman for two consecutive terms," the TMC MLA wrote in a letter to CM Mamata Banerjee dated January 30, 2021.

The tenure of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal will come to an end on May 30, 2020. The veteran leader is also a former minister for the departments of Technical Education & Training and Science & Technology & Biotechnology.

The upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal are slated to take place in 2021 for 294 seats.

