Times Now exit poll predicts a win for Arvind Kejriwal's AAP; BJP makes significant inroads

Voters show their identity cards as they wait in queues at the Abul Kalam Azad school polling station in Shaheen Bagh area, which has been witnessing a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Act for several weeks, during the Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Saturday

The Times Now-IPSOS exit poll has predicted another term for Arvind Kerjiwal as Delhi's Chief Minister, giving his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 44 seats in the just concluded voting that ended at 6 PM. The poll gave 26 seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress will draw a blank like the last time around in 2015, according to the exit poll.

AAP's vote share is set to take a mild hit, with the party projected to garner 51 per cent of the vote share compared to 54 per cent it won in 2015. The BJP's vote share, on the other hand, will register a significant increase at 40 per cent, compared to 32 per cent it won in 2015.

For the 10 seats falling in western Delhi, the exit poll gave AAP nine seats. The BJP is projected to win just from one seat.

In north-west Delhi, AAP is slated to win from eight seats, while the BJP may emerge victorious from two seats.

The election to the 70-member Delhi legislative assembly witnessed a voter turnout of approximately 59 per cent, lower than the number of eligible voters who had cast their ballot in 2015 and 2013.

What are exit polls?

Exit polls are conducted immediately after the voters have cast their ballot at the booth, in contrast to opinion polls which are done in the lead-up to the voting. Exit polls aim to find out how a sample of voters have actually voted, as they strive to give a clearer picture of the outcome.

Different organisations employ different methodologies to interview the voters, with their respective sample sizes varying as per requirements.

(Disclaimer: The results of exit polls can’t be equated to the actual outcome, which will be declared on Feb 11)