Mamata Banerjee injury: EC removes top officials for 'major failure' in security

The Election Commission on Sunday removed top officials for "major failure" in ensuring security to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who suffered injuries in Nandigram last week.

The poll panel has removed Vivek Sahay from the post of Director, Security, and placed him under suspension.

"Charges must be framed against him within a week for grossly failing in the discharge of his primary duty as the Director, Security, to protect the Z+ protectee," the Election Commission said.

The commission has also suspended Purba Medinipur SP Pravin Prakash, ordering framing of charges against him for "major failure of bandobast".

Meanwhile, the election commission has posted IAS officer Smita Pandey as DM and DEO of Purba Medinipur, in place of Vibhu Goel who has been transferred to a non-election post.

The poll panel has appointed former DGP Intelligence Punjab, Anil Kumar Sharma, as Special Police Observer for West Bengal assembly election. AK Sharma will be the second Special Police Observer, in addition to Vivek Dubey.

Earlier today, the poll body had ruled out a pre-meditated attack on the Trinamool Congress leader, indicating that her injuries were the result of a security lapse. The EC concluded that Banerjee sustained the injuries prima facie due to a lapse on the part of her security in-charge.

According to sources, Mamata was using an ordinary vehicle, while her director of security, Vivek Sahay, was in a bulletproof car when the incident took place. Sources said no approval was taken from the returning officer of the area where the incident took place. Due to this, poll officials could not deploy videographers or flying squads, they added.

Banerjee fell down and sustained injuries on her left leg and waist while she was campaigning in the Nandigram assembly segment on Wednesday evening after filing her nomination from the constituency.

